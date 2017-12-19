Support a cause from the WNA Foundation Giving Tree-The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation works to promote quality journalism and a robust media industry. We know these efforts are important to you, too, and hope you'll consider supporting them with a donation to the WNAF this charitable season, which we kicked off on #GivingTuesday. Here are some ways you can help: 1. Choose a program you'd like to ...
WATCH: Video of the 2017 Hall of Fame Banquet-The Wisconsin Newspaper Association honored Watertown Daily Times Managing Editor Tom Schultz and former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Editor Marty Kaiser during the 2017 Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame Banquet & Fundraiser on Nov. 16 at The Madison Club. The Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame was created in 2001 to honor visionaries and innovators in the Wisconsin newspaper industry. Hall ...
Schultz, Kaiser inducted into Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame-MADISON — The Wisconsin Newspaper Association inducted two longtime editors into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame on Thursday, joining 48 other leaders who have previously been recognized for significant contributions to the newspaper industry. Thomas Schultz, managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times, and Martin Kaiser, former editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, were honored during a banquet ...
WNA exists to strengthen the newspaper industry, enhance public understanding of the role of newspapers, and protect basic freedoms of press, speech and free flow of information. WNA is the single point-of-contact for working with newspapers in Wisconsin.
The WNA Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports programs that foster excellence in journalism, engage current and former newspaper leaders and invest in our communities. The Foundation solicits, manages and disburses funds and other resources for the benefit of Wisconsin’s newspaper industry.
Whether your just starting out or you’re looking for a new challenge, WNA is a great job searching resource. The WNA regularly posts new job openings for members newspapers free of charge. Job seekers are also welcome to post their resumes for consideration by employers.